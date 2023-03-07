Kid Mayor and Council announced by City of Toledo

Birthday Club
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kid Mayor and Kid Council was announced Tuesday by the City of Toledo’s Facebook page.

The City of Toledo named Gabrielle Mukiira as the 2023 Kid Mayor along with 12 kids to make up the council.

Mukiira is a fourth-grader at Grove Patterson Elementary and enjoys dancing, drawing and spreading peace and love through positivity, according to the City of Toledo’s Facebook post.

“We are happy to have Gabby alongside us this year,” the City of Toledo said. “Gabby, and Kid Council, will learn about city operations throughout the year by touring various city departments. The group will be asked about their perspective on city initiatives and present a policy to Toledo City Council based on issues they determine through their work as Kid Mayor and Council.”

The 2023 Kid Council includes:

  • Joseph Haslinger
  • George Haslinger
  • Melanie Buenavista
  • A’mora Richardson
  • Leighla Williams
  • Edward McDaniel III
  • Jayla Churchill
  • Bryce Cowell
  • Arabella Gentile
  • Celeste Moran
  • Madelyn Branum
  • Dexton Cooper

The members of the council will represent their schools and constituents for the next year, according to Toledo’s Human Relations Commission.

