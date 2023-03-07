Kid Mayor and Council announced by City of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kid Mayor and Kid Council was announced Tuesday by the City of Toledo’s Facebook page.

The City of Toledo named Gabrielle Mukiira as the 2023 Kid Mayor along with 12 kids to make up the council.

Mukiira is a fourth-grader at Grove Patterson Elementary and enjoys dancing, drawing and spreading peace and love through positivity, according to the City of Toledo’s Facebook post.

“We are happy to have Gabby alongside us this year,” the City of Toledo said. “Gabby, and Kid Council, will learn about city operations throughout the year by touring various city departments. The group will be asked about their perspective on city initiatives and present a policy to Toledo City Council based on issues they determine through their work as Kid Mayor and Council.”

The 2023 Kid Council includes:

Joseph Haslinger

George Haslinger

Melanie Buenavista

A’mora Richardson

Leighla Williams

Edward McDaniel III

Jayla Churchill

Bryce Cowell

Arabella Gentile

Celeste Moran

Madelyn Branum

Dexton Cooper

The members of the council will represent their schools and constituents for the next year, according to Toledo’s Human Relations Commission.

