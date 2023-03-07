“The Lion King” pounces to the Stranahan Theater next month, tickets available now

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “The Lion King” is bringing Pride Rock to the Stranahan Theater next month and tickets are available now.

The American Theatre Guild says “The Lion King,” which is part of the 2022-2023 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES, will take the stage at the Stranahan Theater from April 19 through May 7.

Showtimes for “The Lion King” are as follows:

Tuesdays and Thursdays : 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20: 2 p.m. matinee

According to ATG, Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag are available.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, eTix.com, by calling 419-381-8851 or in person at the Stranahan Theater box office. Group ticket savings for 10+ tickets are also available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

ATG says to note that BroadwayInToledo.com, eTix.com and the Stranahan Theater box office are the only official sources for tickets to shows in the 2022-2023 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

