Local school holds open house Sunday

Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy are hosting an open house for families...
Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy are hosting an open house for families interested in grades Preschool through 12th grade.(Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy are hosting an open house for families interested in grades Preschool through 12th grade.

According to the school’s press release, the open house will be Sunday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m. for families to visit the campus and meet students, faculty and staff.

The campus includes athletic fields, a gymnasium, an art studio with ceramic kilns, a chapel and secure entrances, according to the press release.

At the open house, guests can find out about the school’s academic coursework, college credit options, campus ministry, fine and performing arts, esports, athletic programs, clubs and more, the press release says.

For those unable to attend, contact Kevin Foos, Admissions and Enrollment Manager, at kfoos@cardinalstritch.org or call 419-693-0465 x 238 for a scheduled private tour.

