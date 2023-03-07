Lourdes University holds Career Expo
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Career Expo Job and Internship Fair will take place at Lourdes University.
The fair will be Wednesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franciscan Center in Sylvania, according to Lourdes University’s press release.
The event is free and open to the public, the press release says.
Participating employers include:
- ABC Health Care Inc.
- Anne Grady Services
- Bankers Life
- Bittersweet Farms
- Blanchard Valley Health System
- Boy Scouts of America, Erie Shores Council
- Brilla Public Charter Schools | Seton Teaching Fellows
- Catholic Order of Foresters
- Chick-fil-A Airport Hwy and Central Ave
- Ciena Healthcare and Laurel Healthcare
- City of Cleveland Public Safety - Police / Fire / EMS / Animal Care
- Clayton & McKervey, P.C.
- COACT Associates
- Communicare Health Services
- Community Teaching Homes, Inc.
- Community Tissue Services
- Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc.
- Detroit Metro Army Medical Recruiting Station
- Double A Solutions, LLC
- Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
- FedEx Ground - General
- Footprints Center for Autism
- Fresenius Medical Care North America
- Fulton County Health Center
- Girl Scouts of Western Ohio
- Henry County Hospital
- Inverness Club
- iScribeMD
- Lourdes University College of Business & Leadership (COBAL)
- Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities
- Mercy Health
- Northwestern Mutual - Toledo
- Ohio Department of Public Safety
- Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD)
- ProMedica
- Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
- SSIHM
- The University of Toledo College of Law
- The YMCA of Greater Toledo
- Tom Donovan - State Farm Insurance Agent
- U.S. Border Patrol
- Unison Health
- UPS (United Parcel Service)
- Ursuline College
- UT/COMLS
- William Vaughan Company
- Wood County Hospital
- WUPW - FOX36 TV
- YWCA of Northwest Ohio
For more information, contact Tom Avery, Career Services Director, at tavery@lourdes.edu or 419-517-8893.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.