Lourdes University holds Career Expo

A Career Expo Job and Internship Fair will take place at Lourdes University Wednesday, March 22.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Career Expo Job and Internship Fair will take place at Lourdes University.

The fair will be Wednesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franciscan Center in Sylvania, according to Lourdes University’s press release.

The event is free and open to the public, the press release says.

Participating employers include:

  • ABC Health Care Inc.
  • Anne Grady Services
  • Bankers Life
  • Bittersweet Farms
  • Blanchard Valley Health System
  • Boy Scouts of America, Erie Shores Council
  • Brilla Public Charter Schools | Seton Teaching Fellows
  • Catholic Order of Foresters
  • Chick-fil-A Airport Hwy and Central Ave
  • Ciena Healthcare and Laurel Healthcare
  • City of Cleveland Public Safety - Police / Fire / EMS / Animal Care
  • Clayton & McKervey, P.C.
  • COACT Associates
  • Communicare Health Services
  • Community Teaching Homes, Inc.
  • Community Tissue Services
  • Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc.
  • Detroit Metro Army Medical Recruiting Station
  • Double A Solutions, LLC
  • Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
  • FedEx Ground - General
  • Footprints Center for Autism
  • Fresenius Medical Care North America
  • Fulton County Health Center
  • Girl Scouts of Western Ohio
  • Henry County Hospital
  • Inverness Club
  • iScribeMD
  • Lourdes University College of Business & Leadership (COBAL)
  • Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities
  • Mercy Health
  • Northwestern Mutual - Toledo
  • Ohio Department of Public Safety
  • Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD)
  • ProMedica
  • Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
  • SSIHM
  • The University of Toledo College of Law
  • The YMCA of Greater Toledo
  • Tom Donovan - State Farm Insurance Agent
  • U.S. Border Patrol
  • Unison Health
  • UPS (United Parcel Service)
  • Ursuline College
  • UT/COMLS
  • William Vaughan Company
  • Wood County Hospital
  • WUPW - FOX36 TV
  • YWCA of Northwest Ohio

For more information, contact Tom Avery, Career Services Director, at tavery@lourdes.edu or 419-517-8893.

