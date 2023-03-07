Lourdes University holds Career Expo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Career Expo Job and Internship Fair will take place at Lourdes University.

The fair will be Wednesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franciscan Center in Sylvania, according to Lourdes University’s press release.

The event is free and open to the public, the press release says.

Participating employers include:

ABC Health Care Inc.

Anne Grady Services

Bankers Life

Bittersweet Farms

Blanchard Valley Health System

Boy Scouts of America, Erie Shores Council

Brilla Public Charter Schools | Seton Teaching Fellows

Catholic Order of Foresters

Chick-fil-A Airport Hwy and Central Ave

Ciena Healthcare and Laurel Healthcare

City of Cleveland Public Safety - Police / Fire / EMS / Animal Care

Clayton & McKervey, P.C.

COACT Associates

Communicare Health Services

Community Teaching Homes, Inc.

Community Tissue Services

Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc.

Detroit Metro Army Medical Recruiting Station

Double A Solutions, LLC

Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West

FedEx Ground - General

Footprints Center for Autism

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fulton County Health Center

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

Henry County Hospital

Inverness Club

iScribeMD

Lourdes University College of Business & Leadership (COBAL)

Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Mercy Health

Northwestern Mutual - Toledo

Ohio Department of Public Safety

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD)

ProMedica

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

SSIHM

The University of Toledo College of Law

The YMCA of Greater Toledo

Tom Donovan - State Farm Insurance Agent

U.S. Border Patrol

Unison Health

UPS (United Parcel Service)

Ursuline College

UT/COMLS

William Vaughan Company

Wood County Hospital

WUPW - FOX36 TV

YWCA of Northwest Ohio

For more information, contact Tom Avery, Career Services Director, at tavery@lourdes.edu or 419-517-8893.

