March 7th Weather Forecast

Sunny Next 2 Days, Snow Likely Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be calm and mostly sunny today and tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Thursday will be around 40 with more clouds. The storm system on Friday is starting to track a little farther south and the chance for colder air and accumulating snow is increasing. The track is far from certain, but the chance for a few inches of accumulating snow is there for our northern counties. This is something we will keep an eye on in the days ahead. A few snow flurries are possible on Saturday. A few snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Friday through Monday will be in the low to middle 30s.

