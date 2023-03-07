Metroparks Toledo makes progress in the construction of Glass City River Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction on the Glass City Riverwalk is underway in Downtown Toledo.

While the Glass City Metropark is scheduled to open in July, the entire Riverwalk will take longer.

Toledo Metropark Spokesperson, Scott Carpenter, says similar to the Glass City Ribbon Ice Skating Rink, Metropark officials expect the Glass City Metropark to be an attraction.

“If you think about Wildwood Metropark and how busy it is with about 1 million plus visitors, we think this will top that,” says Carpenter.

A downtown resident who preferred to remain anonymous says she’s excited about the development. “I love that Toledo’s downtown area especially is growing and changing, and it’s all really positive. It’s exciting.”

Carpenter says the Riverwalk is a collaboration as many businesses and institutions will share its riverfront.

“There are already some wonderful places and institutions, public or semi-public, with green spaces that will be connected. So we’ll be connecting those dots with the Riverwalk, like Promenade Park, owned by the city of Toledo, for example, where all the concerts are held. Imagination Station, the Renaissance Hotel, the Fifth Third building,” says Carpenter.

The construction has impacted the day-to-day business downtown.

“The interruption with water service that happens to these buildings. One has already happened, and another one will be happening this Monday. So we’re in contact with them, and we do apologize for the inconvenience. I do think it’s all going to be worth it once the Riverwalk is complete,” says Carpenter.

The construction of the Riverwalk will be completed in stages. The Glass City Metropark will be done in June, and the remaining components are expected to be in completed in two years.

