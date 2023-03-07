Monroe County Sheriff’s Office helps implement new career program in local school district

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a program to prepare students for successful careers and advancements by partnering with the Monroe County Intermediate School District (ISD).

Implementation of the project will be through a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program centered around law enforcement and corrections, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s press release.

Juniors and seniors at all nine public schools are eligible to apply for the two-year program, according to the press release.

Students participating in the program will begin in the 2023-2024 academic year and attend classes from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the ISD, according to the press release.

Throughout the first year, students will learn;

Central Dispatch (911) operations

Law enforcement (road patrol)

Jail operations

Prosecutions

Parole

Probation

Mental health first aid

De-escalation techniques

Problem-solving skills

First-year students will leave the program First Aid, CPR and AED certified, according to the press release.

The second year focuses on corrections officer training and preparing to complete the state-certified corrections officer exam, according to the press release. Those who pass will graduate high school as state-certified corrections officers.

ISD and Sheriff’s Office representatives will answer questions and talk about divisions and programs at the Sheriff’s Office during orientation on Wednesday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ISD 1101 South Raisinville Rd. Monroe, Mich., according to the press release.

