Ohio launches data dashboards to report overdose, substance-use measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the state has launched new data dashboards to better track and report data on overdose deaths and other substance-use related measures for all Ohio counties.

DeWine’s office says the new dashboards report on 55 opioid-related measures including overdose deaths, high-risk prescribing, overdoses treated in emergency departments, naloxone units distributed by Project DAWN, individuals receiving and being continuously enrolled in treatment and EMS events involving naloxone administration.

The new dashboards were adopted and expanded from dashboards that were created through the National Institutes of Health-funded HEALing Communities Study.

Through the study, researchers initially developed community-tailored, data-driven dashboards that included opioid overdose deaths and other opioid use disorder-related measures for 18 Ohio counties.

Using the public health data in the dashboards, DeWine’s office says communities partnered with researchers to determine which evidence-based interventions to implement to reduce overdoses and opioid misuse.

The State of Ohio with RecoveryOhio has been able to implement the use of the dashboards statewide due to the success of the dashboards in the initial 18 counties.

“Expanding the HEALing Communities Study dashboards to all 88 Ohio counties provides invaluable data that will allow local organizations and communities to better plan for their needs as they battle this public health crisis in our state – and ultimately save lives,” said Governor DeWine.

To help communities learn how to best implement the dashboards, RecoveryOhio will offer virtual training and virtual office hours over the next several weeks.

“The dashboards allow us to use real-time research to focus prevention, treatment and recovery programs across the state in a transparent platform available to the public,” said Aimee Shadwick, director of RecoveryOhio. “Eventually, we will expand these databases to not only include data on opioid use disorders, but all substance use disorders.”

For more information on the dashboards and RecoveryOhio’s virtual training and office hours, click here.

