Parents hold formal dress sale at Perrysburg High School

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A formal dress sale is being held at Perrysburg High School by Parents Helping Students/Staff.

According to PHS, the sale will be Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Perrysburg Board of Education Building.

Guests can browse a selection of both long and short dresses for prom and homecoming, according to PHS. The dresses are sold as is for $20 each and vary from size 0 to size 24.

The sale is open to anyone in the surrounding area and all proceeds go toward PHS/S’s ongoing beautification efforts at the high school, according to the press release.

A formal dress sale is being held at Perrysburg High School by Parents Helping Students/Staff. (Parents Helping Students/Staff at Perrysburg High School)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.