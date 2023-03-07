Birthday Club
Parents hold formal dress sale at Perrysburg High School

A formal dress sale is being held at Perrysburg High School by Parents Helping Students/Staff.
A formal dress sale is being held at Perrysburg High School by Parents Helping Students/Staff.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A formal dress sale is being held at Perrysburg High School by Parents Helping Students/Staff.

According to PHS, the sale will be Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Perrysburg Board of Education Building.

Guests can browse a selection of both long and short dresses for prom and homecoming, according to PHS. The dresses are sold as is for $20 each and vary from size 0 to size 24.

The sale is open to anyone in the surrounding area and all proceeds go toward PHS/S’s ongoing beautification efforts at the high school, according to the press release.

A formal dress sale is being held at Perrysburg High School by Parents Helping Students/Staff.
A formal dress sale is being held at Perrysburg High School by Parents Helping Students/Staff.(Parents Helping Students/Staff at Perrysburg High School)

