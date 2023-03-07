Birthday Club
Part of Central Avenue to close next week for bridge replacement

ODOT says Central Avenue/State Route 120, between Reynolds Road and Corey Road will be closed...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beginning next week, Central Avenue near Wildwood will be closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT says Central Avenue/State Route 120, between Reynolds Road and Corey Road will be closed for bridge replacement beginning March 13.

The road closure will be in effect through August.

To get around the closure, ODOT says drivers can take Central Avenue to I-475, then take I-475 to Secor Road.

Access to Wildwood Metropark will be maintained.

