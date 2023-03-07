MSP investigates death of woman found at abandoned detention center as a homicide

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities have identified several people of interest in the death of a Monroe, Michigan woman whose body was found at an abandoned detention center, officials with Michigan State Police said.

MSP said Friday Kayla Sedoskey, 22, was found dead on the floor inside the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township. Police said Tuesday her death is now being investigated as a homicide. While they have identified several people who may be involved in Sedosky’s death, no one is in custody at this time.

MSP said investigators have executed several search warrants for evidence in the case. Officials are not releasing the victim’s cause of death at this time.

MSP says anyone with any information relating to the cause of Sedoskey’s death is asked to contact D/Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.