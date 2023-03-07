Toledo-based company launching backpack inserts to stop bullets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - PAKSHIELD LLC, a Toledo-based company, announced on Tuesday a new personal protection device that could be life-saving during an active shooter occurrence.

PAKSHIELD says its personal protection device is a lightweight device that is engineered and tested to provide ballistic stopping power in the event of an active shooter. The device can easily, and discreetly, be inserted into a backpack or other bag.

“We are excited to launch this life-saving product,” said PAKSHIELD president, James Trotter. “We know that active shooter incidents are on the rise, and we wanted to create a product that could help protect people in these situations.”

According to PAKSHIELD LLC, the device is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety of ballistic threats. The PAKSHIELD is designed to be carried in a backpack, briefcase or messenger bag with ease so it can be quickly and easily used in an emergency situation, allowing for maximum protection in minimal time.

The PAKSHIELD insert is designed to be affordable and accessible to all. PAKSHIELD LLC says a Kickstarter campaign will launch on March 15 and the public is invited to join the company in it’s mission to make the PAKSHIELD available to everyone.

“We hope you’ll join our Kickstarter campaign on March 15 and help us make this life-saving product available for all,” said Trotter. “Together, we can help ensure that everyone can pack some protection…and pack some peace of mind.”

For more information, click here.

The device is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety of ballistic threats. (PRNewswire)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.