Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo-based company launching backpack inserts to stop bullets

The company says PAKSHIELD can be a life-saving device in active shooter situations
The device is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety...
The device is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety of ballistic threats.(PACKSHIELD LLC)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - PAKSHIELD LLC, a Toledo-based company, announced on Tuesday a new personal protection device that could be life-saving during an active shooter occurrence.

PAKSHIELD says its personal protection device is a lightweight device that is engineered and tested to provide ballistic stopping power in the event of an active shooter. The device can easily, and discreetly, be inserted into a backpack or other bag.

“We are excited to launch this life-saving product,” said PAKSHIELD president, James Trotter. “We know that active shooter incidents are on the rise, and we wanted to create a product that could help protect people in these situations.”

According to PAKSHIELD LLC, the device is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety of ballistic threats. The PAKSHIELD is designed to be carried in a backpack, briefcase or messenger bag with ease so it can be quickly and easily used in an emergency situation, allowing for maximum protection in minimal time.

The PAKSHIELD insert is designed to be affordable and accessible to all. PAKSHIELD LLC says a Kickstarter campaign will launch on March 15 and the public is invited to join the company in it’s mission to make the PAKSHIELD available to everyone.

“We hope you’ll join our Kickstarter campaign on March 15 and help us make this life-saving product available for all,” said Trotter. “Together, we can help ensure that everyone can pack some protection…and pack some peace of mind.”

For more information, click here.

The device is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety...
The device is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety of ballistic threats.(PRNewswire)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar
Toledo Police records say four teenagers were riding in a vehicle heading east on Angola late...
Teenager seriously injured in rollover crash
Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk-Southern Train involved in fatal collision in Cleveland
Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.
Legendary band Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo

Latest News

3/7: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
3/7: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
East Palestine derailment
Norfolk Southern announces safety upgrades amid derailments
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse...
Closing statements Tuesday in Householder corruption trial
The Cadbury brand has revealed the top 10 finalists for the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts...
Ohio rabbit vies for Cadberry Bunny crown