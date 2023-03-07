Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD asks for help identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

The Toledo Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man using stolen...
The Toledo Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man using stolen credit cards.(Toledo Police Department)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man using stolen credit cards.

TPD received a report on March 1 that a man’s wallet was taken out of his vehicle around 11 p.m. on Saint Clark Street.

Police say the man has made fraudulent purchases at several different locations since.

In a Facebook post, police ask community members to text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with information regarding the man.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk-Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Toledo Police records say four teenagers were riding in a vehicle heading east on Angola late...
Teenager seriously injured in rollover crash
Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County
Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.
Legendary band Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo

Latest News

“The Lion King” will take the stage at the Stranahan Theater from April 19 through May 7.
“The Lion King” pounces to the Stranahan Theater next month, tickets available now
Kid Mayor and Kid Council was announced Tuesday by the City of Toledo’s Facebook page.
Kid Mayor and Council announced by City of Toledo
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk-Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Kid Mayor and Council announced by City of Toledo
Kid Mayor and Council announced by City of Toledo