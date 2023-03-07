TPD asks for help identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man using stolen credit cards.

TPD received a report on March 1 that a man’s wallet was taken out of his vehicle around 11 p.m. on Saint Clark Street.

Police say the man has made fraudulent purchases at several different locations since.

In a Facebook post, police ask community members to text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with information regarding the man.

