TPD: Man arrested after robbery at Toledo Rite Aid
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after Toledo Police say he robbed a Rite Aid in Toledo Monday evening.
On March 6 around 6:01 p.m., crews were dispatched to a possible robbery that had just occurred at the Rite Aid pharmacy located at 210 Main St.
According to TPD, a caller said the suspect struck the manager in the head and then ran out of the store. When crews arrived on scene, one officer was able to stop a person matching the description of the suspect.
TPD says the suspect has been identified as Dangelo Foreman, 27, of Toledo.
Foreman was booked into the Lucas County Jail.
