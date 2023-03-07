Birthday Club
TPS looking to revamp former Libbey HS site for youth rec

The school board is also looking to acquire the Scott Park property on Nebraska
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is looking to redevelop the site of the former Libbey High School that closed in 2010 and buy property at Scott Park.

According to a statement from the school district, the TPS Board of Education approved two resolutions to move forward with the projects.

The first allows the administration to move forward with a lease agreement with Libbey Redevelopment LLC to revamp the space of the old Libbey High School on Western for youth recreational opportunities. Deputy Superintendent James Gant said the district wants input from the TPS community for a final say on how it will use the property. The long-term lease would relive the district of the expenses to maintain the site, the district said.

“Libbey High School is an important part of our history, and this agreement allows the district to write a new chapter of the school’s legacy,” Gant said in a statement.

The second resolution allows the administration to negotiate with the state to buy the Scott Park property on Nebraska that houses Toledo Early College. If the initiative goes through, the district said it would expand the district’s partnership with the University of Toledo.

“Our plans for the property will focus on creating an educator academy, expanding athletic programs, offering new college credit plus options and other supports to prepare our students to become college and career-ready graduates,” said Jim Gault, Chief of Educational Development for TPS.

