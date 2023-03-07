Birthday Club
Trailer goes up in flames on I-475 near Monroe Street

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle’s trailer went up in flames on a Toledo highway Tuesday afternoon.

13abc crews at the scene saw the trailer on fire on I-475 near the Monroe Street exit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ODOT reports the right lane is blocked.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire at this time.

