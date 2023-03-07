Birthday Club
Trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing two Toledo children

Kevin Moore is accused of fatally shooting one-year-old Ahmir Phillips and five-year-old Gabriel Phillips.
The trial is underway for the man accused of killing two children and wounding a third in a Toledo apartment two years ago.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial is underway for the man accused of killing two brothers and wounding a third in a Toledo apartment two years ago.

The court has started with opening statements and a few witness statements so far. The trial plans to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m. with more testimony.

Kevin Moore was charged with two counts of aggravated murder of a victim under 13 years of age and one count of felonious assault following the shooting deaths of Ahmir and Gabriel Phillips, aged five and one, in February 2021, court documents say.

Moore, now found competent for trial, is accused of shooting the two boys and their brother Ashtan Phillips. Ashtan was the only brother to survive the shooting.

Moore was reportedly the boyfriend of the boy’s mother at the time of the murder.

