Troubled Maumee pediatrician’s medical license revoked

Dr. Gary Gladieux, the Maumee pediatrician who made headlines in the late 90s for having sexual...
Dr. Gary Gladieux, the Maumee pediatrician who made headlines in the late 90s for having sexual relationships with the mothers of his patients, had his medical license revoked in February.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. Gary Gladieux, the Maumee pediatrician who made headlines in the late 90s for having sexual relationships with the mothers of his patients, had his medical license revoked in February.

Dr. Gladieux was charged with failing to keep records of a patient between 2018 and 2021, including documentation of visits, care and prescriptions given.

The Ohio Medical Board began investigating Gladieux in June of 2022. He agreed to surrender his medical license in January, with the change taking effect the following month.

Gladieux’s previous discipline came from actions that took place from 1991 through 1993.

