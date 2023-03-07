Whitmer HS stadium shooting victim shares her story, hopes to advocate for other victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During a fun time at a high school football game with friends, things took a turn for the worse for a Whitmer High School student as she was leaving the game to meet her mom.

“Like, at first, it really didn’t register what was happening. I thought it was fireworks,” said Taylor Alspaugh, a student at Whitmer High School who was shot. “I felt something hit my shoulder and I still thought it was a firework.”

Alspaugh was caught in the middle of a shooting outside of the Whitmer High School Football Stadium on Oct. 7, 2022 in which three people were hurt. Alspaugh said she and her friend ran for cover behind some cars.

“I still thought it was a firework and I was over reacting. Then I looked at my friend,” said Alspaugh. “She just had this look of terror on her face. And she was like Taylor you are covered in blood. I called my mom. She came over and found me and the police came and they took me to the back room.”

Five months later, Alspaugh is still recovering from the shooting.

“My arm will never really be the same as it was before,” said Alspaugh. “I have a metal plate in there now and it’s really been difficult both physically and mentally.”

Alspaugh’s mother says she’s grateful she didn’t lose her daughter.

“I’m grateful that I get to see her grow and that we didn’t lose her because it was a horrible night,” said Kelly Alspaugh, Taylor’s mother.

After the shooting, Toledo Police released a photo of a car, a blue charger, taken from school surveillance video at the scene. Two weeks ago, police impounded a car that matches the suspect vehicle’s description but TPD is still investigating if the car is connected to the shooting. There are currently no suspects.

Alspaugh says that she doesn’t think much could have been done.

“I don’t really know if there was a whole lot that could’ve been done to prevent this,” said Alspaugh. “But I really just wish that we lived in a safer community.”

She says that although she felt alone, she’s thankful for the people who rallied around her.

“I was like nobody’s ever going to understand what I went through,” said Alspaugh. “Everybody’s just going to look at me like I’m different from them now, but they all just showed such support and compassion and I felt like they really cared about me. It meant a lot.”

All of that support empowered Alspaugh to want to advocate for other victims.

“When I was in the hospital, my nurses were so helpful and they really made me feel better about my whole situation,” said Alspaugh. “They meant a lot to me and I want to be there for somebody else.”

Alspaugh has kept a positive attitude through all of this and even has a keen sense of humor, telling 13abc, “I’m going to have the best college admission essay ever” as she was lying in her hospital bed.

She will be attending Bowling Green State University to study Nursing.

