A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday for some heavy snow.
3/8: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows in the upper 20s. THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the low 40s and a northeasterly afternoon breeze. EXTENDED: Snow becomes likely after midnight Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavy snow is expected by the Friday morning commute, and steady snow is expected through midday. Then, on/off snow showers are expected for the afternoon and evening. Several inches are likely north of US-6. There is a chance of a rain/snow mix in the southern part of the area, so totals there may be lower. Temperatures will be around or below freezing from Friday through next Tuesday. A few more snow showers will be possible later Sunday into Monday, with a few flurries lingering into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

