3/8/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 20s. THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, highs in the lower 40s. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, snow likely, some rain for the southern areas, 3-6″ of snow possible in most areas, breezy, highs in the mid 30s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, lower 30s. SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers, highs in the mid 30s.

