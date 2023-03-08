Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Police said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage. (WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An abandoned infant was found not breathing inside a vacant home in Kentucky earlier this month, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. March 1 to respond to reports of an abandoned newborn.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage.

Nurses grew suspicious and called the police.

Hart said police are awaiting the preliminary autopsy report to determine if the infant was stillborn or was born alive.

Neighbors said crews had been working to repair the home but hadn’t seen anyone in the house otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Authorities have identified several people of interest in the death of a Monroe, Michigan woman...
MSP investigates death of woman found at abandoned detention center as a homicide
TPD says the suspect has been identified as Dangelo Foreman, 27, of Toledo.
TPD: Man arrested after robbery at Toledo Rite Aid
Dr. Gary Gladieux, the Maumee pediatrician who made headlines in the late 90s for having sexual...
Troubled Maumee pediatrician’s medical license revoked
Toledo Police
TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar

Latest News

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC, Ryan Phillips slaps Rob Perez at a Power Slap event in Las...
Slap fighting tries to be the next big thing amid safety concerns
A high school teacher said a 19-year-old student attacked him, causing a concussion.
Teacher in Florida calls for changes after alleged student attack caught on video
Heavy Snow Possible
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th