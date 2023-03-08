Birthday Club
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University student died in a car crash in Butler County last week.

Gian Manuel Cedeño-Melendez, of Cincinnati, was a first-year student in the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business at BGSU. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in information systems.

“Those who knew Gian remember him as outgoing, intelligent, happy and humble and someone who always enjoyed music,” said BGSU in an email to students. “We certainly mourn his tragic loss.”

According to WXIX, a crash report from the Hamilton Police Department says Cedeño-Melendez was driving southbound on US 127 on March 3 when he crossed left of center into the northbound lanes and was struck by a Kettering Medical Services ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:42 p.m.

