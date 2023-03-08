Building Better Schools: St. John’s goes the extra mile to support students’ mental health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stress, depression, and anxiety are just a few obstacles that students are up against, and several school counselors are increasing efforts to support students.

St. John’s Jesuit High School has assigned one school counselor per student for their four years.

St. John’s counselor Tim Black said the school has rolled out a plan to ensure students are developed in the following five areas: growth, love, spirituality, academics, and justice.

“It defines who we are here at St. John’s. We believe there’s a foundation of our school, and this is a big piece of our foundation to carry on, not just while they’re here. But what they’re going do after they leave St. John’s,” Black said.

St. John’s senior Gabriel Siravo credited Black for aiding in his growth.

“Coming in as a freshman, I had really bad anger issues. I had a really bad understanding of how I fit into the bigger picture, and I know Mr. Black has helped me a lot to understand how to control myself and how to be there for other people,” Siravo said. “He’s really helped me understand that no matter what happens in the world, you just gotta be strong, and you gotta be there for yourself, even if no one else will be there”.

Counselors meet with their assigned students three to four times yearly to ensure they are on track.

“Our goal is to be able to be proactive with our students, to make sure we’re meeting with our students and checking in on them. Even if things are going great, we like to build a rapport, and so one of the processes that we do is we meet with our sophomores at the end of their sophomore year to check in and see how their high school career is going,” Black said.

Vincent Reef, a sophomore at St. John’s, said the approach has been beneficial.

“They check on us to see how we’re doing, if our grades are going down, and also how we’re doing with our mental health too. That’s really a good sign because usually other schools, they don’t really teach you about that, and that could lead to students having mental depression and even suicide,” Reeves said.

Students described this approach as being impactful.

" For the counselors at St. John’s, no matter what, they will always go out of their way to help you, even if eventually they can’t. They’re still going to try, and that goes for literally everything,” Siravo said.

Reeves said he looks at the counselors as friends, not staff.

“I don’t see him as a counselor, I see him as a friend, and it’s really good because I can talk to him; I talk to him about school, sports, and he’s really a nice guy,” Reeves said.

