Construction, bridge replacement to close part of Monroe Street for four months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to construction, part of Monroe Street in Sylvania will be closed for four months.

The City of Sylvania Department of Public Service says the Sylvania City Council has awarded a contract to Mosser Construction to widen Monroe Street between Silica Drive and Main Street and replace the Silica Drive bridge over Tenmile Creek.

Construction will begin on March 27 and the road closure will remain in effect through July.

According to the Department of Public Service, one lane of traffic will be maintained for westbound Monroe Street between Silica Drive an Main Street. In addition, the Silica Drive bridge will be closed for approximately 120 days.

An eastbound Monroe Street detour will be posted utilizing Sylvania-Metamora Road, Mitchaw Road, Sylvania Avenue, Holland-Sylvania Road and Harroun Road.

If you have any questions regarding the construction project, contact the City of Sylvania Department of Public Service at 419-885-8965.

