Couple found dead in Huron Co. home

PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple was found dead in their Huron County home on Monday, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio. Once officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that both occupants, Jeannette Cobb, 82, and Charles Cobb, 83, were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the Lucas County medical examiner for an autopsy.

An investigation is being conducted by PPD with the assistance of the Plymouth law director, Huron County Prosecutor’s Office, Huron County Coroner’s Office and BCI&I.

According to PPD, the investigation is ongoing and there is believed to be no threat to the public.

