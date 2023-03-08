Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Couple found dead in Huron Co. home

PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.(file)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple was found dead in their Huron County home on Monday, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio. Once officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that both occupants, Jeannette Cobb, 82, and Charles Cobb, 83, were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the Lucas County medical examiner for an autopsy.

An investigation is being conducted by PPD with the assistance of the Plymouth law director, Huron County Prosecutor’s Office, Huron County Coroner’s Office and BCI&I.

According to PPD, the investigation is ongoing and there is believed to be no threat to the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Authorities have identified several people of interest in the death of a Monroe, Michigan woman...
MSP investigates death of woman found at abandoned detention center as a homicide
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
Snow map projections on March 8, 2023 for March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
TPD says the suspect has been identified as Dangelo Foreman, 27, of Toledo.
TPD: Man arrested after robbery at Toledo Rite Aid

Latest News

Ohio Republicans begin latest debate on trans athletes
U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs
Toledo VA Community hosts PACT Act Open House
13abc special report: the High Stakes of Gambling airs Monday March 13, 2023 at 11:00 pm.
Special report: The high stakes of gambling
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man