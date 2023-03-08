Birthday Club
The department of Public Utilities hosts community forum on Smart Meter Upgrades

The City of Toledo Department of Utilities is hosting a community forum to inform residents on...
The City of Toledo Department of Utilities is hosting a community forum to inform residents on the new mandatory Smart Meter upgrades.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Utilities is hosting a community forum to inform residents on the new mandatory Smart Meter upgrades.

The event will take place Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fredrick Douglass Association located on 1001 Indiana Avenue.

The event will outline the process for upgrading your meter. In addition, residents will be able to ask questions regarding the multiyear lead replacement program. Customers Service Representatives will be available to answer any billing questions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

