The department of Public Utilities hosts community forum on Smart Meter Upgrades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Utilities is hosting a community forum to inform residents on the new mandatory Smart Meter upgrades.

The event will take place Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fredrick Douglass Association located on 1001 Indiana Avenue.

The event will outline the process for upgrading your meter. In addition, residents will be able to ask questions regarding the multiyear lead replacement program. Customers Service Representatives will be available to answer any billing questions.

