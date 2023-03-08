Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: The Mindful Table

By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -If you or someone in your family has a dietary restriction or a food allergy, you need to get to Levis Commons and check out The Mindful Table.

“I have Celiac, so I cannot have gluten, and so, based on that, I have always loved to cook and bake, and so I created a bunch of different gluten-free recipes,” explained owner Kele Siegel. On this week’s Dine in the 419, Kele demonstrates how she makes Deviled Potatoes, a substitute for Deviled Eggs. You can check out the full menu for The Mindful Table here: https://www.atthemindfultable.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

