Dine in the 419: The Mindful Table

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -If you or someone in your family has a dietary restriction or a food allergy, you need to get to Levis Commons and check out The Mindful Table.

“I have Celiac, so I cannot have gluten, and so, based on that, I have always loved to cook and bake, and so I created a bunch of different gluten-free recipes,” explained owner Kele Siegel. On this week’s Dine in the 419, Kele demonstrates how she makes Deviled Potatoes, a substitute for Deviled Eggs. You can check out the full menu for The Mindful Table here: https://www.atthemindfultable.com/

