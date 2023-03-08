Birthday Club
Experts offer tips for reducing food waste

March 6th - 12th is Food Waste Action Week
By Zain Omair
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Food Waste Action Week is in full swing.

The week kicked off Monday and aims to raise awareness of food waste. In a time when food prices are at a new high, families are finding it essential to save on their grocery bills. However, according to Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful, Americans, on average, throw away 40 percent of their food.

In fact, food waste has gone up 209 percent since the 1960′s.

“When preparing a meal, you end up with a lot of food scraps, but it’s also what we throw away after we are done and not saving as leftovers, so it is the single largest thing we are putting in our trash as a resident,” said Keep Toledo-Lucas County Beautiful Executive Director Adam Cassi.

Food waste isn’t just the food itself. It’s also the packaging. Experts say the United States generates 250 million tons of trash annually.

Madeleine Bowersox is a Toledo resident who is on a zero-waste journey. That means she tries to keep any garbage to a minimum.

“I have to remind myself all the time that there is no ‘away,’ like when I throw it away... there is no ‘away.’ It either goes to a landfill or back to the earth,” said Bowersox.

So how can you reduce your food waste? Cassi suggests being smart with what you buy and how you store your groceries.

“Portion control, plan your meals and save your leftovers. Use your freezer... if you’re getting bread at Costco, you’re getting a couple loaves. Make sure one or two of them go into the freezer right away, so you’re not wasting them,” said Cassi.

Another option is composting.

“We compost our fruit and veggie scraps, our dryer lint, just really any organic materials with the exception of dairy or meat,” said Bowersox.

Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful also has a list of sustainable restaurants in Northwest Ohio. The participating restaurants are rated with “leaves” based on their sustainability. You can find the list, as well as additional food waste reduction tips, here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

