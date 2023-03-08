Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Fiercely independent’ woman turns 102 years old

Mary Sue Evans, 102
Mary Sue Evans, 102(Mary Sue Evans)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana resident Mary Sue Evans, known as “Sue,” turned 102 years old Wednesday.

She grew up as a middle child of seven in DeQueen, Arkansas. Her dad worked at the railroad station and was a part-time Freewill Baptist minister.

At the age of 18, Evans and one of her older sisters moved to Shreveport and worked for a relative. She eventually worked at the Shreveport Garment Factory and raised three children as a single parent.

Today, she has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

She has one of the cleanest driving records, her granddaughter says. She began driving in her late 30s and drove until she was 101, never getting a ticket or having an accident claim her entire life.

She still has her own apartment and is described as “fiercely independent.” She spends her time watching Judge Judy, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Golden Girls.” Sue is also loves to do crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and loves to play Scrabble.

Evans’ favorite food is Taco Bell, which she likes to eat often. She also enjoys Piccadilly as her second favorite, and that’s where her family plans to take her to celebrate her birthday.

Happy birthday, Sue!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Authorities have identified several people of interest in the death of a Monroe, Michigan woman...
MSP investigates death of woman found at abandoned detention center as a homicide
TPD says the suspect has been identified as Dangelo Foreman, 27, of Toledo.
TPD: Man arrested after robbery at Toledo Rite Aid
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
Dr. Gary Gladieux, the Maumee pediatrician who made headlines in the late 90s for having sexual...
Troubled Maumee pediatrician’s medical license revoked

Latest News

U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
New learning spaces at Ottawa Hills High School
School administrators investigating racist slur displayed in common space
3/8: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
3/8: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
STILLS: Tesla owner shares photos of steering wheel fallen off