***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th

Heavy Snow Possible For Friday AM Commute
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day on Friday, March 10 for heavy snow impacting the morning commute.

Snow is expected to start sometime late Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday, but heavy snow is likely between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday.

Light to moderate snow will continue to be possible late morning through Friday evening. Rain may mix with snow south of US 6 for a time which will keep the snow more slushy and totals a little lower.

Snow totals north of US 6 could reach or exceed 4″ with the heaviest arriving around daybreak.

Slick and slow travel is expected early and mid-day on Friday.

Any shift in the storm track would have an impact on snow totals going forward.

Temperatures following the storm will be colder than average with highs near freezing going into next week.

There is another chance of light snow accumulation late Sunday into Monday.

