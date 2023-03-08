Birthday Club
I-475 closed due to crash overnight Wednesday

I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-475 are closed due to a crash overnight at approximately 2 A.M. The closure extends from the Dussel Drive exit and US-24. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen. Detours are now at Salisbury Rd exit and the Anthony Wayne Trail.

