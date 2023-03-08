I-475 closed due to crash overnight Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-475 are closed due to a crash overnight at approximately 2 A.M. The closure extends from the Dussel Drive exit and US-24. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen. Detours are now at Salisbury Rd exit and the Anthony Wayne Trail.

