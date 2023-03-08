March 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 40s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with a high near 40. Snow becomes likely late Thursday night into the early Friday morning hours. Heavy snow is expected by the Friday morning commute, and snow is expected to continue all day and possibly into Friday night. Several inches of snow could accumulate north of US 6. There is a chance of a rain/snow mix in the southern part of the area. Temperatures will be around or below freezing from Friday through next Tuesday. A few more snow showers are possible late Sunday into Monday.

