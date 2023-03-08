MDOT public open house March 15 to discuss I-75 study in Monroe County

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) -The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking for public feedback regarding input on a Planning and Environmental Linkage study for the Front Street and Elm Avenue I-75 interchanges.

Accommodations will be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language. For more information, visit the Title IV webpage. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting.

The meeting will occur on March 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park at 333 N. Dixie Highway, Monroe.

In addition to the open house, comments and input can be submitted using click here.

