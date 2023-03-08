Birthday Club
Northwood man accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours seeks plea change

Two parents in Ohio are facing child abuse charges after police say they tied up their child and left him bound for nearly 10 hours. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northwood man accused of hog-tying a child and leaving him bound for hours in a hotel room is hoping to take his case to trial.

Jason Sosnowicz is facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment for allegedly tying up his 12-year-old step son at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood where the family was living last July.

The child’s mother, Tabetha Sosnowicz, was sentenced to nine years in prison in December on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases.

Police say they found the child tied-up in the hotel room during a check safety call last summer. The affidavit said the boy “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles” on the hotel room floor beside the bed. Police said the boy was bound for approximately 9.5 hours, from about 3:00 a.m. until the time police arrived at 12:30 p.m.

The documents go on to say the step-father was in the room with the child when police arrived and told officers the boy was tied up because he “gets into things.” When the mother returned to their hotel room, she told police she knew the boy was tied up. Both Tabetha and Jason Sosnowicz allegedly told officers they “normally” tie the boy up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to the affidavit.

Court documents indicate there were other children in the hotel room, a 6-year-old and a 14-year-old. Those children were not tied up.

Jason Sosnowicz was set to be sentenced Monday but instead filed a motion to withdraw his plea and take the case to trial. He’s scheduled to be back in court for a hearing on March 31.

