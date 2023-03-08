Ottawa Hills schools plans levy request for November ballot

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) -Voters in Ottawa hills can expect to see a school levy on the ballot in November.

The Ottawa hills school board hosted “an open conversation about finances” Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the first of many as the district aims to offer residents the opportunity to have an open dialogue with board members.

Many residents are concerned about cuts planned for the fall, which would save about $750,000. Among the possible cuts is the school nurse who was added during the pandemic.

“During COVID, we added an additional nursing assistant, an LPN, to the district. That put us closer in line with APA guidelines, the American Academy of Pediatrics, of having a full-time RN in each of the schools. Now, we’re in a position where we only have one nurse between both schools, and a lot of us are concerned that that could literally put our students’ lives at risk,” Sarah Anjum, an Ottawa Hills parent.

Adam Fineske, superintendent of Ottawa Hills, said the district does not need the additional nurse, but he understands it’s an emotional issue.

A big reason for the budget crunch, he adds, is the influx of families who moved to the village during COVID.

The board must have an exact number for the levy proposal by July.

