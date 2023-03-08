School administrators investigating racist slur displayed in common space

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Administrators at Ottawa Hills Junior/Senior High School are investigating an incident in which someone displayed a racial slur on a monitor in a common space during school hours.

According to a statement from the school’s principal, Ben McMurray, someone screen mirrored an online discussion on Discord to a large projector screen in a common space Tuesday that included the “n-word.” Once students and an adult noticed, the image was immediately taken down and a supervisor went throughout the room to try to figure out where the web source was coming from.

A user by the name Watte3rson posted a message that read, “This n****s always playing with either a 30yr old or an egirl,” followed by a blocked out text of just the slur “N****R.”

School administrators have not publicly identified a person responsible for displaying the slur as of Wednesday afternoon. The school said it continues to investigate the incident and will hold students found responsible accountable through “strict discipline.” Administrators will require “restorative and reflective” lessons to help those involved understand the severity of their actions and work with the Board of Education’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sub-committee to create programming for the Ottawa Hills community and review its policies.

“The “n-word” has no place in our school or community and the use of any racist or derogatory language directly threatens our efforts to create a lifelong sense of belonging and undermines our efforts to foster a safe, positive, just, and welcoming school environment for students, staff, faculty, and volunteers,” McMurray said in a statement.

Those with information or questions about the incident are asked to reach out to the school directly.

