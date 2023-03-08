FAA grants $1.9 million for Put-In-Bay Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded a $1.9 million Airport Terminal Grant to the Put-In-Bay Airport.

The grant will be used for terminal renovations and is expected to fund a portion of a project that will replace the more than 55-year-old terminal building.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this investment will enhance safety and operations at the Put-In-Bay Airport and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

The new terminal building will be approximately 2,500 square feet, a single-story building. The building will include a baggage room, public area, mechanical room, and two restrooms.

