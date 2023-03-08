Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

FAA grants $1.9 million for Put-In-Bay Airport

The grant will be used for terminal renovations and is expected to fund a portion of a project...
The grant will be used for terminal renovations and is expected to fund a portion of a project that will replace the more than 55-year-old terminal building.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded a $1.9 million Airport Terminal Grant to the Put-In-Bay Airport.

The grant will be used for terminal renovations and is expected to fund a portion of a project that will replace the more than 55-year-old terminal building.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this investment will enhance safety and operations at the Put-In-Bay Airport and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

The new terminal building will be approximately 2,500 square feet, a single-story building. The building will include a baggage room, public area, mechanical room, and two restrooms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Authorities have identified several people of interest in the death of a Monroe, Michigan woman...
MSP investigates death of woman found at abandoned detention center as a homicide
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
Snow map projections on March 8, 2023 for March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
TPD says the suspect has been identified as Dangelo Foreman, 27, of Toledo.
TPD: Man arrested after robbery at Toledo Rite Aid

Latest News

3/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Sleep like a kid again at Treehouse Village at Oak Openings
Sleep like a kid again at Treehouse Village at Oak Openings
The City of Toledo Department of Utilities is hosting a community forum to inform residents on...
The department of Public Utilities hosts community forum on Smart Meter Upgrades
Gian Manuel Cedeño-Melendez, of Cincinnati, was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of...
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash
PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018
Transgender athlete ban a top priority for Ohio Republicans