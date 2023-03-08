Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Special report: The high stakes of gambling

13abc special report: the High Stakes of Gambling airs Monday March 13, 2023 at 11:00 pm.
13abc special report: the High Stakes of Gambling airs Monday March 13, 2023 at 11:00 pm.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sports betting is now legal in Ohio and billions of dollars of bets have been placed. Access to any mobile sportsbook is just a phone away. Millions of bettors now have easy access to try and strike it big. But does it make easier for them to strike out and become addicted? 13abc’s James Starks looks at the high stakes of sports betting Monday on Action News at 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Authorities have identified several people of interest in the death of a Monroe, Michigan woman...
MSP investigates death of woman found at abandoned detention center as a homicide
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
Snow map projections on March 8, 2023 for March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
TPD says the suspect has been identified as Dangelo Foreman, 27, of Toledo.
TPD: Man arrested after robbery at Toledo Rite Aid

Latest News

Ohio Republicans begin latest debate on trans athletes
U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs
Toledo VA Community hosts PACT Act Open House
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man