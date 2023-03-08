Suspect leads UT Police on a chase through the medical campus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Exclusive video obtained by 13abc shows a lengthy police chase through parking lots around the University of Toledo hospital and across the medical campus in broad daylight. It happened on Feb. 21, 2023.

UT Campus Police provided 13abc with the dashcam and bodycam footage of the pursuit, which also involved state troopers and Toledo Police. In the video, you see the suspect drive around stop sticks and continuously evade officers during what was, at times, a slow speed pursuit where the suspect obeyed traffic laws by stopping at stop signs and red lights.

The chase eventually led officers into the surrounding neighborhoods where the suspect was caught.

Joseph Cox, 41, is accused of leading police on two chases: Feb. 5, 2023 and Feb. 21, 2023. (Lucas County Jail)

Court records show Joseph Cox, 41, was involved in a separate pursuit Feb. 5, 2023, two weeks before this chase. In that case, Toledo Police say Cox fled the city limits, leading officers to terminate the pursuit.

This time, officers eventually caught up with him. Cox now faces multiple charges including Failure to Comply, Fleeing and Eluding, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

