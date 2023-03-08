Birthday Club
Toledo VA Community hosts PACT Act Open House

U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The Toledo VA Clinic Pact Act is hosting an Open House Friday.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Toledo Community-Based Outpatient Clinic located on 1200 S. Detroit Ave.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act became law in August 2022 and has expanded VA health care and benefits to Veterans who served in Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras. The pact act aids Veterans who believe they have been exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, or other toxic substances during their military service.

In addition, Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station New River between August 1953 and December 1987 are invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

