Toledo VA Community hosts PACT Act Open House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The Toledo VA Clinic Pact Act is hosting an Open House Friday.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Toledo Community-Based Outpatient Clinic located on 1200 S. Detroit Ave.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act became law in August 2022 and has expanded VA health care and benefits to Veterans who served in Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras. The pact act aids Veterans who believe they have been exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, or other toxic substances during their military service.

In addition, Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station New River between August 1953 and December 1987 are invited to attend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.