Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man

Julia Rose Huttenga
Julia Rose Huttenga(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONROE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - An 18-year-old woman is facing several charges for allegedly shooting of a Monroe Township man outside of his own home.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Julie Rose Huttenga, 18, of Monroe, is facing several charges including Assault with Intent to Murder, Felony Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Firearm charges. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Authorities responded to a report of a man shot in front of his home in the 100 block of Birchwood Trail in Monroe Township Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and later called 911 from a business at Telegraph and Dunbar Roads. The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Police said a family disturbance led to the shooting and was an isolated incident. The sheriff’s office is asking those with ingofrmation to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

