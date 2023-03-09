3/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

It’s our second Friday in a row with a First Alert Weather Day, as snow will start overnight and intensify through the morning commute. We could have 2-3″ on the ground in Toledo already by 7am, gradually tapering off through the afternoon. Southern counties will see rain mix in, totaling 1-3″ of slushy snow, while up to 6″ is possible toward Hillsdale. That puts Toledo firmly in the 3-5″ band. High temps will remain near/just above freezing for the next several days, with another chance for lighter sticking snow Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.