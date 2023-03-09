Birthday Club
3/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow Friday AM
Heavy snow is likely for the Friday morning commute. Dan Smith has the latest on our First Alert Weather Day.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s our second Friday in a row with a First Alert Weather Day, as snow will start overnight and intensify through the morning commute. We could have 2-3″ on the ground in Toledo already by 7am, gradually tapering off through the afternoon. Southern counties will see rain mix in, totaling 1-3″ of slushy snow, while up to 6″ is possible toward Hillsdale. That puts Toledo firmly in the 3-5″ band. High temps will remain near/just above freezing for the next several days, with another chance for lighter sticking snow Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

