Blarney hosting two-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blarney is expecting a record crowd this St. Patrick’s Day with two days of Irish festivities next weekend in downtown Toledo.

The Blarney’s 17th Annual Shamrockin’ the Blarney St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held on March 17 and 18.

“This being our 17th year celebrating St. Patrick’s Day festivities on this corner, we really wanted to ensure a great time for everyone,” said Ed Beczynski, owner, The Blarney Irish Pub. “We’re ripping the band aid off this St. Patrick’s Day with the heated tent for what we expect to be a record crowd. We’ll be ready.”

The Blarney says festivities for the weekend will begin at 6 a.m. on March 17 with an Irish breakfast, which includes breakfast wraps with eggs, corned beef, swiss, 1000 island and potato, until 12 p.m.

The event will feature many musical performances on the the Blarney Stage including the Toledo Firefighters pipes and drums, Toraigh an Sonas and more. There will also be live entertainment in the heated tent on Huron Street from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.

According to the Blarney, food will be served exclusively in the Event Center, including Jiggs Dinner, Blarney Stones and much more.

The heated tent will reopen at 5 p.m. on March 18 for the Shamrockin’ Shuffle race registration that will begin at 8 p.m. You can also register for the shuffle race here. The Blarney says there will also be a reunion show with Empire Drift in the heated tent beginning at 8 p.m.

Admission for the event is $5 at the door. Those that pre-purchase and wear the Blarney’s limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day t-shirts, available online or at the Blarney, will receive free admission.

“Once again, we honor our local heroes by donating a portion of the weekend’s proceeds to the Toledo Firefighters Local 92 Charities,” said the Blarney.

The Hilton brands are the official hotel partner of the Blarney St. Patrick’s Day weekend. According to the Blarney, special rates for stays on March 17 and March 18 can be booked through the website or calling and mentioning the Blarney while booking to receive a discount.

“With the anticipation of such a large crowd, we really feel it’s important that everyone is safe and has a plan,” said Beczynski. “Whether that’s on your own with designated drivers, ride services or staying downtown at The Hilton. We’ve also teamed up with the Toledo Police to help keep everyone safe.”

To see the full schedule and the list of live entertainment for the two-day event, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.