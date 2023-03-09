Concerned Fremont citizens call for rail road changes

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of concerned residents in Fremont held a demonstration Wednesday demanding government action following five train derailments in Ohio since October.

The demonstration was held near downtown Fremont next to a railroad track frequently used by Norfolk Southern, the company whose train derailed in East Palestine.

“Unless congress does something to regulate the rail industry more strictly, it could be us,” said Josie Setzler, a demonstrator.

Setzler said the government needs to step in.

“Norfolk Southern wants to say that they can regulate themselves, but we say ‘where is the evidence?’ The evidence is East Palestine. It has not been working out. We need stronger government regulation,” said Setzler.

According to demonstrators, the train that derailed in East Palestine passed through Fremont, and they believe it could’ve easily happened there.

“We have trains going by here all the time. We don’t really know what’s in them, which is fine, but we need regulations. And when regulations are taken away, things like this happen,” said Judy Donnan, a demonstrator.

The people in attendance told 13abc the industry wants to transport the most loads with as few people as possible, but demonstrator Tom Younker said safety and greed don’t go hand in hand.

“Evidently, they even want it to go down to one person, just the engineer. We used to have a caboose, we used to have four people on a train, and they want to go down to one. If that happens, it’s going to have more disasters,” said Younker.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.