Girl Power! to take place at Imagination Station this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Girl Power! - presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame and Troy Energy, LLC - is set take place at Imagination Station on Saturday.

According to Imagination Station, Girl Power! is designed to introduce girls in grades 3-8 to what’s possible with STEAM.

Through hands on workshops and activities, plus opportunities to hear from a diverse group of local female professionals, Girl Power! aims to ignite a curiosity for the sciences and empower girls to follow their dreams.

The following is the schedule of events for Girl Power! on March 11:

8:30 a.m. - Doors open and check-in begins

9 a.m. - Dr. K. Renee Horton delivers keynote speech in KeyBank Discovery Theater

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Interactive workshops and panel discussions begin

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Lunch

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - 30+ activity tables open for exploration

Imagination Station says if you need assistance during the event, contact Andi Roman, the Marketing and Strategy Director at Imagination Station, at 419-304-4805.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.