Girl Power! to take place at Imagination Station this weekend

Girl Power! is designed to introduce girls in grades 3-8 to what’s possible with STEAM.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Girl Power! - presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame and Troy Energy, LLC - is set take place at Imagination Station on Saturday.

According to Imagination Station, Girl Power! is designed to introduce girls in grades 3-8 to what’s possible with STEAM.

Through hands on workshops and activities, plus opportunities to hear from a diverse group of local female professionals, Girl Power! aims to ignite a curiosity for the sciences and empower girls to follow their dreams.

The following is the schedule of events for Girl Power! on March 11:

  • 8:30 a.m. - Doors open and check-in begins
  • 9 a.m. - Dr. K. Renee Horton delivers keynote speech in KeyBank Discovery Theater
  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Interactive workshops and panel discussions begin
  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Lunch
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - 30+ activity tables open for exploration

Imagination Station says if you need assistance during the event, contact Andi Roman, the Marketing and Strategy Director at Imagination Station, at 419-304-4805.

