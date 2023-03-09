Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall, spokesman says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

The taciturn McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the COVID-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

The office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 90, said she was hospitalized last week to be treated for shingles.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm timeline for 3/10/23
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Wednesday night update)
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man
Exclusive dash cam obtained by 13abc shows a pursuit around the University of Toledo hospital...
Suspect leads UT Police on a chase through the medical campus
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home

Latest News

Phoenix Theatres bought the space next door and bumped it out to construct a new lobby and...
Phoenix Theatre in Defiance is ready for its close-up
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say
The demonstration was held near downtown Fremont next to a railroad track frequently used by...
Concerned Fremont citizens call for rail road changes
Storm timeline for 3/10/23
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Wednesday night update)