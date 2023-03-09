Birthday Club
Man pleads not guilty in 2021 Toledo homicide

Crittendon is the third suspect in a murder that happened outside a South Toledo shopping plaza.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man pleaded not guilty Thursday in relation to a December 2021 homicide.

According to court documents, Titus Crittendon pleaded not guilty. Crittendon is the third suspect in a murder that happened outside a South Toledo shopping plaza.

The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department, and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Officer were searching for Crittendon. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Crittendon, was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Crittendon’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 29. His bond is continued at $1 million, no 10 percent, and supervised own recognizance with high-risk supervision electronic monitoring lockdown status.

