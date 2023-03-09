Man sentenced in connection to 2021 Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man convicted for a 2021 Toledo murder was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Michael Marsh appeared in court on March 9 and was sentenced to serve a term of 15 years to life in prison of which 15 years in mandatory. Court records also say Marsh must not ingest or be injected with a drug of abuse, submit to random drug-testing and the results must come back negative.

Marsh’s sentencing came after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 13 to the murder of Earl Price that happened outside of the Last Chance Saloon on Aug. 2, 2021.

Marsh was one of two people who were convicted in connection to the murder. The other man, Aaron Short, will be sentenced on March 30 at 9 a.m.

