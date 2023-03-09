March 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the low 40s. Snow is expected to develop after 10pm tonight. Heavy snow is more likely after 2am. Heavy snow is likely for the morning commute on Friday. Snow will turn much lighter by mid-day and will end completely by dusk. Snow totals of 3-6″ are expected for most. Rain may mix with snow south of Findlay with 1-3″ of snow accumulations expected there. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s Friday through next Wednesday. A few additional snow showers are possible late Sunday and again on Monday. An additional inch of snow is possible.

